COVID-19: All the Countries the CDC Doesn't Want You to Go

On Jan. 10, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to avoid travel to Canada due to “very high level of COVID-19” in the country. The CDC placed Canada under a “Level 4” travel health notice, its highest warning level. Other countries with a “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” warning include France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark.

The CDC warns that even fully vaccinated people may be at risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus in these countries.

The CDC’s warning came a day after Canada reported a daily average of new infections of 42,062, according to the New York Times. By comparison, the United States has recently been averaging more than 700,000 new daily cases amid the wave of the omicron variant. Adjusting for population size, the U.S. rate of daily cases is much higher than Canada’s.

The U.S. reopened the land border to Canadian travelers on Nov. 8, 2021, and U.S. travelers have been allowed to enter Canada since Aug. 9, 2021, as long as they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry.

Currently, the U.S. has assigned Level 4 travel warnings to 81 countries or territories. Notably, none of them are in East Asia. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the CDC’s travel warnings, listing, alphabetically, all 81 countries with a Level 4: COVID-19 Very High warning.

Additional information on hospital beds per 1,000 people by country is from the World Bank and is for the most recently available year. Population figures are from the World Bank, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other sources and are also for the most recent available year.

Here are the countries the CDC is warning Americans to avoid due to COVID-19