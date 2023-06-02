Countries Where Tipping Is Not Expected

Tipping customs vary significantly across the globe, with some countries having little or no tipping culture. In those places, offering a gratuity to restaurant or hotel workers, taxi drivers, and others in the service industry is not expected and in some cases may even be considered offensive. (Tipping in those circumstances aside, these are some etiquette mistakes that make you look rude.)

Service workers in such places often prioritize providing excellent service as part of their professional responsibilities, rather than viewing it as a source of income. In lieu of tipping in these circumstances, the cost of service is typically built into the prices of goods and services or added as a percentage of the total bill. This allows employers to pay a reasonable salary – in some countries based on a comparatively high minimum wage.

To compile a list of 17 countries where tipping is not expected – or at least is not traditionally customary – 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous travel websites and other online sources offering advice for travelers.

Note that some high-end establishments or tourist areas even in these countries may have adapted to tipping due to Western influence. (In the U.S., these are the states where people leave the best tips.)