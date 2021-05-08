Special Report

Delicious Make-Ahead Recipe Ideas for Mother's Day

Josie Green
May 8, 2021 10:00 am

As states continue to loosen restriction on movement and gatherings, Mother’s Day celebrations this year may provide a platform for togetherness that many people have been sorely missing.

A homemade Mother’s Day brunch could be the perfect way to gather and honor the moms in your lives while minimizing the risk of getting sick.

24/7 Tempo assembled 25 mouthwatering, make-ahead recipes that are perfect for brunch, including inventive salads, soups, bread, desserts, casseroles, and main courses. To compile our recipes, we reviewed a variety of popular recipe websites including New York Times Cooking and Food and Wine, as well as some popular food blogs, including Minimalist Baker.

For those still under stay-at-home orders, consider sending mom one of these Mother’s Day gifts for under $50.

Click here to see 25 make-ahead recipe ideas for Mother’s Day
Read more: Special Report, Food

