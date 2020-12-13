Quick Dishes to Prepare When You Have Less Than an Hour to Cook

Even though we spend a lot of time indoors during the pandemic, that doesn’t mean we have more time to cook. Between working from home, household chores, and making sure the kids actually pay attention in the online classes, there is little time for cooking full meals.

24/7 Tempo assembled a list of dishes that can be prepared in less than an hour, including some that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. There’s something on our list for every appetite — including soups, salads, and snacks — and every taste, including Cajun, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Mexican dishes. There are also options for vegetarians and vegans, as well as carnivores and omnivores.

To prepare our list of quick dishes, 24/7 Tempo consulted a wide range of food and recipe websites.

And if you are quarantined at home, know that foods spoil at different rates. You don’t want to stock your fridge with products that go bad after just a few days. Here are the foods with the longest shelf life. They can also be made into meals in under and hour.

Click here to see the quick dishes to prepare when you have less than an hour to cook