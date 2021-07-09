Cities With the Best Health Insurance Coverage

Nearly half of all Americans with health insurance receive coverage through their employer. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, millions of Americans lost their jobs, and nearly 30% of U.S. residents lost their health insurance coverage. While many have returned to employment, the health insurance situation likely remains far from the pre-pandemic normal.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact the pandemic has truly had on health coverage in the United States, but there are a number of American cities where even a substantial loss of insurance coverage would not have driven numbers up beyond the national figure. As many as 10.3% of Americans did not have health insurance coverage in 2019, the most recent year for which data was available. In 50 American cities, 2.6% or less of the population under 65 did not have health insurance.

To determine the cities with the best health insurance coverage in the nation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of the noninstitutionalized civilian population under 65 without health insurance from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

The 50 cities on this list can be found in 17 states, and 24 of the cities are in either California or Massachusetts. Massachusetts has the lowest uninsured rate in the country, at just 3.2% of the population under 65.

