22 New Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

Many chain restaurants constantly reinvent themselves with rebranding, redesigns, new technology — and perhaps most of all, new menu items. From Taco Bell to Jamba to Applebee’s, things change. Offerings disappear or temporarily cycle out; new ones appear, usually with much hoopla.

24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of new menu items at some of the nation’s favorite chain restaurants, based on the Menu Tracker column published regularly by the leading national restaurant trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News. (Preference was given to items from chains that are the best-known and/or largest across the country.)

Some of these debuts are geared to summer dining; some acknowledge a growing consumer appetite for plant-based protein surrogates; some are simply being tested regionally, for a limited time. In some cases, the new menu choices are permanent (at least for the foreseeable future), while in other cases they’re making just a limited appearance (These are some fast-food dishes we’d like to see back on the menu.)

Click here to see 22 new menu items at your favorite restaurant chains

It’s not surprising that new takes on tacos and pizza, both always very popular for chain restaurants, figure more than once on this list — and if anybody needs reminding what America’s favorite form of protein is, note that eight of 22 items here involve chicken, and a ninth is a vegan-friendly chicken substitute. (Speaking of that emblematic bird, here are the 30 best fried chicken places in America.)