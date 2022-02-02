18 New Menu Items You Should Try at These Popular Restaurant Chains This February

One thing you can count on with America’s restaurant chains is that they don’t rest on their laurels. Sure, they keep their most popular menu items front and center and phase out those that don’t sell too well, but they’re also constantly attempting to bring new choices to consumers – sometimes for limited periods or sometimes for as long as they keep selling.

What do some of the country’s favorite chains have in mind for February? To find out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed several editions of the Menu Tracker column published regularly by Nation’s Restaurant News, a leading national restaurant trade publication. The column, compiled by NRN’s senior food and beverage editor, Bret Thorn, details new additions to menus at a wide range of multi-unit operations around the U.S. – many of them among the most successful restaurant chains in America.

Click here to discover 18 new menu items you should try at these popular restaurant chains this February

Seasonal specialties are always a feature of these lists, so you’ll find a Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail and a “spicy lover’s pizza” here. Plant-based meats – a trend that obviously isn’t going anywhere – make three appearances, and America’s favorite animal-based protein, chicken, shows up four times.

From Applebee’s to Wienerschnitzel, see what novelties these chains have to offer this month.