Best and Worst Movies of Robin Williams' Career

The prolific actor and comedian Robin Williams died in 2014, depriving the world of his artistic genius. Known for his wildly improvisational style, Williams could make you laugh, cry, or sometimes both at the same time.

Fortunately, he built a substantial body of work during his all-too-brief career that we can still enjoy today. 24/7 Tempo has ranked 45 movies in which Williams starred, from the lowest- to highest-rated by both critics and audiences.

The full range of his talents are on full display in these movies, from the hilarity of “Mrs. Doubtfire” to his dramatic turns in “Good Will Hunting”; “Good Morning, Vietnam”; “The Fisher King”; and “Dead Poets Society.” His roles in each of those four films all netted him an Oscar nomination, and he won for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Good Will Hunting. (For an actor with more even nominations, see 29 Biggest Meryl Streep Movies, Ranked Worst to Best.)

Williams could even play a villian, as he did with the obsessed photo clerk in “One Hour Photo,” reminding filmgoers that the usually sunny Williams had a dark side. (The role, however, didn’t put Williams on the list of 50 most popular villains of all time.)

To rank the 45 Robin Williams movies in our database, 24/7 Tempo created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, as well as its Audience Score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on domestic box office came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and has not been adjusted for inflation. Cast information comes from IMDb.

Whatever the role, Williams brought his unique energy to the screen, and every one of his movies, even those that scored less well on our list or brought in disappointing receipts, are well worth seeing.