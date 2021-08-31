The Least Expensive County to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets. In nearly every state, there is at least one county or county equivalent where the typical home costs less than the national median home value of $217,500.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive county to buy a home in every state. We included counties, county equivalents, and independent cities in our analysis.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every county or county equivalent on this list, the median household income is lower than it is across the state as a whole. Here is a look at the poorest city in every state.

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, homeowners are less likely to have a standing mortgage on their home than the typical homeowner across the state as a whole. This is the American city with the most foreclosures.

Click here to see the least expensive county to buy a home in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.