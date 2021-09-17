The Least Expensive ZIP Code to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets. In every state, there are places where homes are priced well below the national median home value of $217,500.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive ZIP codes to buy a home in every state. Among the ZIP codes on this list, the median home value ranges from $18,400 to $181,100.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every ZIP on this list, the median household income is lower than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state.

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. With only one exception, in every ZIP code on this list, the share of homeowners who are financing with a mortgage is below the comparable share of homeowners across the state as a whole. This is the American city with the most foreclosures.

