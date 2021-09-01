40 Places Where Young People Are Moving

More than 9 million people aged 18-34 moved somewhere new in the U.S. in 2019, nearly 12% of the young adult population in the country. These people moved for many reasons — some got a new job, others headed off to college, and some relocated so they could have more room to start a family.

Whatever the reason, certain parts of the country seemed to be more appealing destinations. Dozens of counties across the country saw young adults move in by the thousands — and these new residents now make up a large share of the area’s population.

To determine the 40 places where young people are moving, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. All U.S. counties, county equivalents, and independent cities were ranked based on the number of 18 to 34 year-olds who moved to the area — from a different county or country — in 2019 as a share of the total county’s total population.

More than half of the 40 places where young adults are moving to are located in the South — 23 in total. Virginia appears on this list seven times, by far the most of any state. Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina appear on the list three times each.

There are 10 Midwestern counties where more than 7% of the population is made up of 18-34-year-old adults who moved there in 2019. Only six Western counties and one Northeastern county made the list.

It is not just young adults who are moving to the South — many retirees are heading to Southern cities for their warm weather and relatively low costs of living. A number of these major Southern cities have seen their populations grow by 15% or more due to net migration over the past decade. These are the cities Americans are flocking to.

