States Where the Most People Live With Their Parents

The public health and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic caused are well documented. Perhaps less understood are the social impacts. According to a report from Pew Research Center, young adults in the United States were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great Depression.

The historic numbers of young adults either moving back home or choosing to remain there during the pandemic appears to have been a continuation of a broader trend. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 34.4% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 lived with at least one parent, grandparent, or former guardian in 2019 — compared to 31.5% in 2010.

The likelihood of young adults residing with their parents varies considerably from state to state. Using Census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people live with their parents. States were ranked on the percentage of adults 18 to 34 years old who live with their biological parents, adoptive parents, step parents, foster parents, or grandparents in 2019.

Young adults may choose to reside with a parent figure for any number of reasons. For many, the decision is financially practical. Those in the early stages of a career may face greater challenges in achieving financial independence in states with a high cost of living or a weak job market. Indeed, many of the states where smaller than average shares of young adults live with their parents have relatively low unemployment and relatively low cost of living. Here is a look at the value of a dollar in every state.

Some of those in the 18 to 34 age range who live with at least one parent or grandparent may also be delaying the start of their own household. The median age for those getting married for the first time tends to be higher than average in states where more young adults live with their parents. Here is a look at the states where people marry old (and young).

