The White Unemployment Rate in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unemployment crisis of historic magnitude. The national jobless rate more than tripled in a single month from 4.4% in March 2020 to 14.8% in April — a high not seen since the Great Depression. The majority of those jobs have since returned, and white members of the labor force have benefited disproportionately during the economic recovery.

According to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute, the jobless rate among white Americans in the second quarter of 2021 was either lower than or equal to the overall jobless rate in nearly every state. Meanwhile, in much of the country, Hispanic and Black Americans are far more likely to be out of work compared to white workers.

Using Q2 2021 unemployment data from the EPI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the unemployment rate for white Americans in every state. To further highlight economic disparities, we also considered for our list the median household income for Black and white households from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For another perspective, here is a look at the best and worst states to be unemployed in.

Due to a range of historical factors, unemployment is only one of many socioeconomic measures that demonstrate inequality along racial lines in the United States. For example, white households are more likely to be financially secure and have higher incomes in much of the country than the broader population as a whole. The typical white household in the U.S. earns $69,823 a year, compared to the median income of $65,712 across all households.

Currently, the unemployment rate among whites ranges from 2.1% to 9.4%, depending on the state.

