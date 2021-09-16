Most Affordable Places to Buy a House in the West

Housing prices in the Western United States are generally more expensive than elsewhere in the nation. When real estate firm Zillow calculated July prices for a typical mid-tier home in the U.S., not surprisingly Hawaii took the top spot at over $743,000, followed by California at about $700,000. Other Western states are just as pricey. Homes in Washington were valued at $529,000, in Utah at roughly $477,000, Oregon at $457,000, and Idaho at about $414,000. Nationwide, the typical home value is $298,933.

But pockets of affordability exist even in this most expensive of regions. To identify the 50 most affordable housing markets in the West, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates, ranking only the 1,482 census-designated places, cities, and towns with at least 5,000 residents in the West. All other data is from the ACS. (We calculated percent of population change, using ACS data.)

California managed to place five markets on the list, beginning with California City, a town located 100 miles north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert. Houses there come with a price tag of $124,500. The city has an interesting history, with original big plans to develop it as a suburban paradise. Though it has yet to grow into the city once envisioned, there is room to grow. At more than 200 square miles, it’s the state’s third-largest city in terms of land area. Here’s a look at the least expensive ZIP codes in America.

If you’re looking for a Western state with cheaper homes, look to Arizona and New Mexico. Eighteen of the most affordable markets are found in Arizona, while 15 are in neighboring New Mexico. Of the five least expensive markets on the list, four are in Arizona, with Tuba City taking the top spot at $47,500. Located in northern Arizona, Tuba City sits within the Painted Desert near the border of the Navajo Nation. This is the least expensive county to buy a home in every state.

No. 6 on the list is Zuni Pueblo, New Mexico. Home prices in that small town 150 miles west of Albuquerque will set you back $73,800. Like Tuba City, it’s rich in Native American history and culture. Sadly, Arizona and New Mexico have 10 and seven places, respectively, among the poorest places in the West.

