Most Affordable Housing Markets in Florida

Ah, Florida — land of hurricanes, alligators and sinkholes, but also land of heart-stopping natural beauty, glorious beaches and … no state income tax. The state has been one of the hottest real estate markets during the pandemic.

Of course, like other states, Florida’s real estate market was initially negatively impacted by COVID-19. But things have picked up since. Florida Realtors reports that the median home value of an existing single-family Florida home was $355,000 in July, up 20% from the year before. Here are the most expensive housing markets in Florida,

Florida is a great place to live because of its absence of state taxes, easy weather (though some might find it too hot in the summer!), water sports opportunities and — let’s not forget — DisneyWorld.

As for bargains, current home buyers — at least for the moment — can find them. To identify the 50 most affordable housing markets in Florida, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates, ranking only the 467 census-designated places, cities, and towns with at least 5,000 residents in Florida. (All data came from the ACS. We calculated population change using ACS data.)

While a studio apartment in Miami may cost around $200,000+, there are Florida markets where full-size homes are sold for half the price. These markets are often smaller communities. The housing markets on this list range in median price from just over $105,000 to as low as nearly $30,000. While these are the most affordable housing markets in Florida, here are the cheapest cities to buy a home in every state.

