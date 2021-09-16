Most Educated Zip Codes in Every State

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.

Nationwide, an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in every state, there is at least one ZIP code where the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is well above the national average.

Using education data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most educated ZIP code in every state.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate among adults with a four-year college education was 5.5% 2020. Meanwhile, the jobless rate among those with no more than a high school diploma was 9.0%. Similarly, in most ZIP codes on this list — each the most educated in its state — the five-year average unemployment rate among the 25 to 64 year population is lower than the comparable jobless rate across the state as a whole.

In addition to being better protected from unemployment, Americans with a bachelor’s degree also tend to have higher salaries. The average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma — and in places with well educated populations, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In most ZIP codes on this list, the typical household earns more in a year than the statewide median income.

