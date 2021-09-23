Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State

For travelers willing to spend some road time off the super highways, and homebodies who are okay with an occasional special outing some ways away, there are great culinary rewards for their trouble. (Here is a list of the can’t miss restaurants in every state.)

Outside the largest metropolises foodies will find it hard to satisfy their appetite for exotic ethnic food or gourmet tasting menus. But for most of us there are wonderful, homier eating options in some of the most remote corners of the country — whether above the Arctic Circle, in the middle of Oregon’s high desert, or on an island off the Atlantic coast.

Great food can be found in unpretentious cafés, diners, and restaurants that also pride themselves on friendly service, community spirit, and locally sourced menu items.

The best are often plain and simple, serving good, fresh, well-prepared food, while others are known for their specialty dishes, bakery items, local cuisine, or rich history. These are the places whose flavors and feelings linger in our fondest travel memories. Here are are America’s best places to eat in 2021 according to Yelp.

To assemble a list of the best hidden gem restaurants in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites, including Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, Gayot, Thrillist, Reader’s Digest, and Eater, as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state.