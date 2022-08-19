Best Restaurant for Pasta in Every State

From delicate ribbons to chunky tubes and everything in between, pasta comes in countless shapes – over 350, according to some sources. Every Italian restaurant offers it, of course, but so do many other kinds of places these days. Pasta has become an American culinary tradition.

To determine the best restaurant for pasta in every state, 24/7 Tempo first considered the restaurants listed in our article “The Best Italian Restaurant in Every State,” and drew additional information from a variety of sites including Eater, Eat This Not That, Food & Wine, and Gayot, as well as local and regional sources.

While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house. In addition, a number offer wood-fired pizza and varied entrées alongside their pasta dishes, as well as a selection of Italian wines.

Many of the best pasta restaurants base their menus on a traditional Italian meal format, which includes antipasto (an appetizer), primi (heavier courses that often consist of a small portion of pasta, risotto, soup, or gnocchi), secondi (the main courses of meat or seafood), and dolci (desserts). Craving traditional Italian fare? Check out the top old-school Italian restaurants in America.