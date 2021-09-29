ZIP Code With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, a steep increase will likely be mitigated by the three rounds of federal stimulus payments.

As of 2019, the most recent year with an official poverty rate released by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 13.4% of the U.S. population lived below the poverty line.

Of course, the poverty rate varies considerably across the country, and there is at least one town in every state where poverty was virtually nonexistent.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2019 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the ZIP code with the lowest poverty rate in every state.

The poverty threshold is based on income, and in most of the country, an individual with an annual income of less than $12,880, or a family of four earning less than $26,500, is considered to be living in poverty. Not surprisingly, in nearly every ZIP code on this list, the median household income is higher than it is across the state as a whole. Here is a look at the richest town in every state.

