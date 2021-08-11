The County In Every State Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the nation’s wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by billions of dollars.

Based on five-year figures ending in 2019, the most recent year of available data, 13.4% of Americans live below the federal poverty line. In some parts of the U.S., poverty rates are much lower, and a number of U.S. counties have poverty rates lower than 5%.

To determine the county with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people in each state who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four.

Poverty can be found all across the country. Still, in some states, even the county with the lowest poverty rate does not have a poverty rate much lower than the U.S. figure. In Arizona, for example, the least impoverished county — Yavapai — has a poverty rate of 13.0%, compared to the national five-year poverty rate of 13.4%.

