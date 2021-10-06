This Is the Best American City for Burger Lovers

How much do Americans like hamburgers? One estimate puts McDonald’s annual hamburger sales at 2.36 billion a year. While it is the largest burger chain by sales in the United States, Burger King and Wendy’s are not far behind. Thousands of small and medium-sized fast-food and dining establishments have hamburgers on their menus as well. Across all these establishments, the average American consumes about three burgers per week.

Lawn care service providers Lawn Love looked at hamburger data from almost 200 large U.S. cities to find 2021’s Best Cities for Burger Fans. Considering the love of Americans for hamburgers, it is perhaps not surprising that the best city for burger fans is no other than the nation’s capital, Washington D.C.

A total of 197 cities were rated on the following:

Establishments serving burgers per 100,000 residents (weight: 2)

Median rating for establishments serving burgers (weight: 3)

Total points for Michelin-rated establishments serving burgers per 100,000 residents (no stars/awards = 0 points, Michelin Plate = 1 point, Michelin Bib Gourmand = 2 points, 1 star = 3 points, 2 stars = 4 points) (weight: 4)

Most data came from Michelin Guide and TripAdvisor.

For a reason it is hard to explain, cities in California did unusually well, taking six of the top 10 places. Yet, Washington D.C. came in first place with a score of 74.45. The best possible score was 100. Here are America’s 25 favorite burger joints.

Cities in Texas put up a poor showing, taking three of the bottom 10 spots. Midland came in last of the 197 cities with a score of 1.87. Texas does better when it comes to America’s 25 best steakhouses according to Yelp.

Here are the 50 best cities for burger lovers