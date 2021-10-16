ZIP Codes With the Worst Health Insurance Coverage in the Nation

The share of Americans under the age of 65 without health insurance fell every year between 2010, when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, and 2016, when President Barack Obama left office. Though the uninsured rate among Americans younger than 65 has inched up over the years since, it remains well below the 17%+ figures in the years leading up to the ACA.

Without a universal health care program, employer-based health insurance covers most Americans under age 65. Under this system, 10.3% of Americans younger than 65, approximately 25 million people, lacked health insurance in 2019 — and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic put over 22 million Americans out of work.

While most of those jobs have since been restored, the official 2020 uninsured rate for Americans under 65 will likely be higher than the 2019 rate, which, in some parts of the country, was already well above the national uninsured rate levels from before the passing of the ACA.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 ZIP with the worst health insurance coverage. ZIP codes are ranked based on the share of residents under age 65 — the age of eligibility for Medicare — who are uninsured.

Uninsured rates in the places on this list range from 43.2% to 75%. The largest share of ZIP codes on this list are in the Midwest, including seven in Indiana and five in Ohio.

