The Town With the Worst Health Insurance Coverage in Every State

The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without universal health care. As a result, most Americans under age 65 receive employer-based health insurance coverage. Under this system, an estimated 28.9 million Americans under 65 were uninsured in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic put over 22 million Americans out of work.

While most of those jobs have since been restored, the official uninsured rate for Americans under 65 in 2020 will likely be higher than the 10.3% rate in 2019 — a continuation of the three-year trend of declining insurance coverage that began in 2017. Still, there are parts of the country where nearly every American under 65 is insured, either through their employer, Medicaid, or directly-purchased coverage.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town in every state with the best health insurance coverage. We included cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 in our analysis.

The highest uninsured rate among the towns on this list is just 5.2% — about half the comparable national rate. In over a dozen towns on this list, the uninsured rate is effectively zero.

Click here to see the town with the worst health insurance coverage in every state

Click here to read our detailed methodology