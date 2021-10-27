2021’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers

As the weather gets cooler and the leaves change from green to brilliant autumn reds, yellows, and oranges, many Americans are heading outdoors to enjoy the fall weather. For many, the arrival of autumn means one thing — pumpkins. Enthusiasts can pick pumpkins at a local pumpkin patch, enjoy pumpkin-flavored baked goods, and of course pumpkin spice coffee.

While there are undoubtedly pumpkin lovers across the country, some lucky localities have an outsized number of pumpkin patches, fall festivals, and other autumn activities for people to enjoy.

To determine the best cities for pumpkin lovers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed LawnStarter’s list 2021’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. Nearly 200 of America’s largest cities were ranked on the accessibility to pumpkin patches, farmer’s markets, bakeries, and coffee shops, as well as the number of pumpkin-themed events and the average monthly local Google searches for pumpkins. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

America’s best cities for pumpkin lovers are concentrated in a handful of areas. Nine Southern California cities made the list of the 25 best cities for pumpkin lovers, as did several cities in the Pacific Northwest, the East Coast around New York City, and the Chicagoland area. Illinois and California are among the top pumpkin-producing states in the country.

Though pumpkins may be the most popular fall food, they are far from the only one. Many other delicious fruits and veggies come into season in the autumn as well. In addition to being tasty, these foods can contribute to a healthy diet during the chilly months. These 29 fall superfoods will boost your immune system.

Click here to see 2021’s best cities for pumpkin lovers