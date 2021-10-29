America's Most Infamous Murder Homes

For Halloween, many Americans often seek frights by going to a haunted house. Others may seek to satisfy their morbid curiosity by going to homes where real-life murders have taken place.

Many houses that become known as “murder homes” are quickly torn down because of the awful events that took place inside. But a few such homes remain standing and have taken their place as some of the most infamous places in the country.

To determine America’s most infamous murder homes, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided by the National Association of Realtors on homes in which notable murders and suspicious deaths have taken place.

After a murder is committed in a home, its value and usage can change significantly. In many cases, the property is auctioned off by the local government if the owners are deceased or incarcerated. Often, when a murder house changes ownership, the new owners will raze the building in favor of a new one without any unpleasant history.

Other murder home owners lean into the gruesome past of their property, offering tours or overnight stays to true crime enthusiasts. Even if they are not open to the public, sometimes these homes will still garner visits and even break-in attempts from people interested in the events that took place there.

For all the unpleasantness murder homes come with, they often stay on the market for years and can sell for as much as 25% lower than market value. These are the cities where you can buy a home for under $100,000.

