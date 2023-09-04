The Most Infamous - Still Unsolved - Crimes in History

Certain sensational crimes grab the public’s attention and imagination, becoming infamous unsolved mysteries.
To compile a list of the most infamous unsolved crimes ever committed, 24/7 Tempo used reference materials such as Britannica, Biography, and Smithsonian, as well as media sources like NBC News and Time. Editorial discretion was used to select incidents based on factors including notoriety, public intrigue, time unsolved, and cultural impact.
While cases from nearly every continent made the list, most originate from the United States, especially unsolved murders. Alarmingly, the U.S. homicide clearance rate has plunged from over 90% in the 1960s to only 50% today. (See the most infamous crime committed in every state.)
Tragically, many victims were among society’s most vulnerable – sex workers, female laborers, and children. Some killers even taunted police with clues.
Beyond murders, other audacious unsolved crimes like kidnappings, plane hijackings, and theft of priceless art and valuables fascinated due to their ingenuity and boldness.
