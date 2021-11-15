The Most Sleep Deprived County in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep.

Americans who do not get enough sleep are at increased risk of making mistakes in their day-to-day lives — and mistakes at work or while driving can have serious consequences. Insufficient sleep is also linked to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the most sleep deprived county in each state.

Though each county and county equivalent on this list has the highest sleep deprivation rate in its state, the share of adults sleeping less than seven hours per night varies considerably — from 35.0% up to 49.1%. Nationwide, 35.2% of adults are not getting enough sleep.

Research has shown that sleep duration is linked to both regulation of blood sugar as well as metabolic changes — and that adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours a night are at increased risk of diabetes and obesity. In the majority of counties on this list, rates of both diabetes and obesity are higher than they are across the state as a whole. Here is a look at what happens to your body when you don’t get enough sleep.

To improve sleep habits, the CDC recommends developing a routine of going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time every day. The CDC also advises regular exercise and avoiding caffeine, large meals, and alcohol before bed time. Removing electronic devices, such as TVs and computers, from the bedroom can also help improve sleep habits. Here is a list of 19 secrets to sleep better at night.

