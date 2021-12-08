The Song of the Summer the Year You Were Born

More than other seasons, people associate a song, or songs, with summer. It’s not hard to understand why. Kids are out of school and have free time. And even when they work over the summer, they’re listening to the radio, and hearing the same songs over and over.

For those in the workforce all year, that’s when many take vacation and they associate time off with a song played during the season.

There’s a certain vibe about summer — better weather, free time, a carefree spirit, a liberating drive along the beach, partying to all hours with your best friends, new or rekindled romances. And people associate the fun, or the heartbreak, with a summer song.

To determine the song of the summer you were born in, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the highest Billboard Hot 100 ranking song released during June, July, and August for every year between 1958 and 2021. We used the total number of weeks on the Billboard chart to break ties.

Summer songs aren’t necessarily songs that have summer in the lyrics, like Eddie Cochran’s anthemic and well-covered “Summertime Blues.” It can be a song from a movie, such as “Grease,” which produced “You’re the One That I Want” that topped the charts in June of 1978.

But some of the most memorable summer songs are tunes about love that drifted away with the breezes of the season, like Frank Sinatra’s wistful version of “Summer Wind,” released in August of 1966.

Summer may be transitory, but the songs we associate with it are locked away in our memories.

Click here to see the song of the summer the year you were born