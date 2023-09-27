25 Artists Who Never Seem to Leave the Hot 100

The 25 recording artists who show up again and again on the Billboard Hot 100 all have appeared on the hallowed singles chart in at least 22 different years. Four of them have had songs on the Hot 100 for 30 different years. (These are the artists with the longest streaks on the Billboard Hot 100.)

To determine the artists who keep coming back to the Billboard Hot 100, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Billboard Hot 100 chart performance. Artists were ranked based on the number of different years, not necessarily consecutively, that they appeared on the Hot 100 – a measure of career longevity. Any years in which artists appeared on the Hot 100 as either a lead or featured artist were counted toward their total years. Madonna, for example, had entries on the Hot 100 every year from 1983 to 2006, then again in 2008 and 2009, 2012, 2015, and again in 2023, summing to a total of 29 different years on the charts. Chart data is current through Sept. 9, 2023. (Billboard sources its data from Luminate, a company collecting data on music and other entertainment forms.)

Our list is a veritable who’s who of the greatest performers in the popular-music era, some of them dating to the 1950s. Among them are Madonna, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, and Elvis Presley. Elvis Presley and Jay-Z had the most number of singles on the list, each with more than 100. The average number of songs charted by the performers on this list is 59.

The artists on our list who appeared earliest on the Hot 100 were Presley, Andy Williams, and James Brown, all of whom debuted in 1958. The holiday offerings from Presley (“Blue Christmas”) and Williams (“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”) each appeared on the Hot 100 in January of this year. Eleven artists had songs that last entered the chart in 2023. Included among them is the artist with the longest tenure of any performer on our list, who first charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970 – Elton John. (These are Elton John’s biggest hits according to Billboard.)