The NFL’s Most Expensive (and Cheapest) Tickets

After a strange 2020 season filled with COVID-19 restrictions, NFL fans are flooding back to football games to root for their favorite team. With all stadiums able to operate at full capacity again, the demand for tickets has never been greater — driving ticket prices to their highest levels in history.

The average ticket price on the secondary resale market nearly doubled over the past few years, from $248 in 2019 to $465 in 2021. This increase has not been evenly distributed across all teams, however. Tickets to see some teams are going for well under $300, while others have average ticket prices over $700.

To determine the NFL’s most expensive tickets, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from TicketIQ on the average price of one ticket to a 2021 home game for all 32 NFL teams. Data on the average ticket prices was collected before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Supplemental data came from Pro Football Reference.

Though NFL ticket prices depend on a number of factors, it appears that the most significant is the quality of the team. Virtually all of the most expensive teams to go see had legitimate hopes, if not Super Bowl aspirations, going into the 2021 season. Conversely, most of the teams with the cheapest tickets were predicted to perform poorly in 2021.

Ticket prices also seem correlated with the overall historical quality of the franchise. Teams with little or no past success typically do not have active and engaged fans, while teams with multiple Super Bowls have diehard fan bases that will pay top dollar to see their team week after week. This long-term success not only sells tickets, but can also raise the value of the franchise by billions of dollars. These are the NFL’s most and least valuable franchises.

Click here to see the NFL’s most expensive and cheapest tickets