Most and Least Valuable Teams in the NFL

The NFL is the most popular sports league in America. Each of the top 13 and all but three of the 85 most watched sports broadcasts in 2020 were of NFL games — and the 2021 season will likely be no different. This hold on America’s attention has helped make all 32 NFL franchises multibillion dollar operations.

To determine the most and least valuable teams in the NFL, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Forbes’ annual evaluations of all 32 NFL teams. Forbes considered each franchise’s media deals, advertising, tickets, merchandise, stadium, and more to determine its value. Team statistics came from Pro Football Reference.

The average NFL franchise is worth $3.48 billion. A handful are worth over $1 billion less than that. One team remains far and away the most valuable, worth an estimated $6.5 billion. No other franchise in the league is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion.

Though both revenues and operating incomes were down in 2020, in large part due to COVID-19, media deals helped boost the value of each franchise by at least 10% compared to 2020. The NFL accounts for the majority of the 50 most valuable sports franchises worldwide.

One of the common characteristics of the most valuable teams is past success. Winning teams are able to consistently draw in fans and sell more merchandise. The 10 most valuable teams hold a combined 30 Lombardi Trophies, while only one of the 10 least valuable teams has ever won the Super Bowl — though most of those teams have at least made it to the big game.

