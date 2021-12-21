This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.

When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told National Geographic, “It’s quite possible that the number of deaths is double what we see.”

To find the country with the most COVID-19 deaths, 24/7 Wall St. collected data from Bing’s COVID-19 Tracker on Dec. 20, 2021. The country with the most COVID-19 deaths is the United States. This is how many people have died from COVID-19 in each state.

Death figures in large emerging nations like India and Peru could be substantially undercounted. India’s official case count is 34.7 million, and deaths are listed at almost 477,554. India has 1.3 billion residents and, in some parts of the nation, there is little access to medical services. India’s figures are almost universally considered too low.

Despite relatively high vaccination rates, some of the most developed nations in the world have high confirmed case and death counts. Germany, the U.K., Spain, and France are all among the top 10 in the world based on confirmed cases. Currently, several European countries are in the midst of yet another aggressive wave brought on by the omicron variant of the virus.

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded over 50.8 million cases, which is over 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at 806,273, are 15% of the world’s total. The U.S. figures are also considered underestimates according to most experts. (These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.)

The U.S. was hit very hard early in the pandemic. Deaths and cases in New York City and surrounding areas exploded in March, April, and May 2020. Another wave hit the Western states in summer 2020. A third hammered most of the U.S. a year ago, when death rates and cases hit all-time highs. The current wave started in early September and has continued, now exacerbated by the omicron variant. Holiday gatherings this year could put infection rates higher again.

