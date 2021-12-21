This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character.

Many of the most well-known Christmas movies are released around the holidays. Entertainment Weekly reports that there will be 146 Christmas films this year. Dozens have already been released. But not all Christmas movies are of the same caliber, and the worst Christmas movie of all time is “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas” (2014).

Looking back over time, many movies about the holiday rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People get excited about the holiday season, and it is a great time to go to a theater or watch something at home. As long as people keep watching, they’ll keep making bad Christmas movies of all varieties. (Not just Christmas, these are the worst movies of all time.)

There are many classic Christmas movies, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Christmas Story.” However, there are many that are either very bland or so bad that they hurt to watch. For the most part, they follow a few recurring themes, like a dysfunctional family brought together for the holidays, being sad and alone during the holidays, or trying to get the right gift for children. (Instead of a bad movie, why not try the best holiday movies to watch until Christmas is here.)

To determine the worst Christmas movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. All ratings, which were collected in November 2021, were weighted equally.

Only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes were considered. Only films in which the Christmas season plays an important role in the plot or that were otherwise identified as Christmas movies by Box Office Mojo, the Countdown Until Christmas movie database and Vulture magazine were considered. Information on directorial credits came from IMDb.

The worst Christmas movie of all time is “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas” (2014). Here are the details:

IMDb user rating: 1.4/10 (15,548 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (22,154 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 0% (19 reviews)

Released in 2014 and directed by Darren Doane, this faith-based Christmas comedy is considered by many to be one of the worst films ever made. Real-life evangelist Kirk Cameron plays a fictionalized version of himself that insists that consumerism around the holiday is one of the best ways to worship higher powers.

Cameron claimed that the film has received poor reviews thanks to a conspiracy by “haters,” “pagans,” and other atheists. RogerEbert.com wrote: “Perhaps the only Christmas movie I can think of, especially of the religious-themed variety, that seems to flat-out endorse materialism, greed and outright gluttony.”

