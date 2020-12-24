Worst Holiday Movies Ever Made

Audiences love Christmas movies. Each of the top 10 grossing holiday films since 1980 has pulled in over $100 million at the domestic box office. “Home Alone” grossed over $285 million – no small feat. For this reason, studios are continually producing new holiday-themed films, hoping to make the next classic that viewers will return to year after year.

In the rush to produce a hit, however, movie makers often miss the mark. And for every classic holiday film such as “It’s A Wonderful Life,” there’s a flop that audiences are in no rush to revisit anytime soon.

24/7 Tempo has identified the 40 worst holiday movies ever made based on critics and general audiences movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and user rating on Internet Movie Database.

Many of the titles on the list are attempts to cash in on past successes. There are multiple sequels among the worst holiday movies, including “The Santa Clause 2,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Remakes, such as the live action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the 2006 update of holiday horror flick “Black Christmas,” also appear on the list.

The onslaught of terrible holiday movies seems to have picked up speed around the turn of the 21st century. Three-quarters of the worst holiday films were released in 2000 or later. The oldest film on the list is yet another pick from the horror genre, the 1984 slasher film “Silent Night, Deadly Night.”

Click here to see the worst holiday movies ever made.

Click here to see our methodology.