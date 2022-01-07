The Least Drunk City in Every State

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.

Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, not enough exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for preventable disease identified by the CDC. In addition to short-term consequences, such as impaired judgement and motor skills, excessive alcohol consumption is associated with liver disease, certain cancers, increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, and poor mental health. Here is a look at 23 ways a drinking habit can harm you.

Still, each day, millions of American adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Tempo identified the metropolitan areas with the lowest excessive drinking rate in each state. Four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont — have only one metro area. As a result, these areas rank on this list by default only.

Excessive drinking can be either binge drinking or heavy drinking. CHR defines binge drinking as consumption of more than four drinks for women and more than five drinks for men in a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined as more than one drink a day on average for women and more than two drinks a day for men.

Though each of these metro areas has the lowest excessive drinking rate in its respective state, the share of adults who report excessive drinking in these cities varies considerably — from as low as 6.6% to over 25%. Nationwide, the excessive drinking rate is 19.2%

It is important to note that alcohol affects everyone differently, and as a general rule, drinking less is better than drinking more. Additionally, the vast majority of Americans who drink excessively — about 90% of them — do not have a severe alcohol use disorder, a chronic disease commonly referred to as alcoholism.

Click here to see the least drunk metro area in every state

Click here to see our detailed methodology