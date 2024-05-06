Countries With the Best Taxes, Ranked teegardin / Flickr

Taxation and accounting jokes are almost as numerous as lawyer jokes. No doubt, the reason is partly because of the stress-induced tax season and a process many Americans complain is painful and anxiety-ridden. In addition to resenting the complexity of the tax system, a majority (56%) feel they pay more than their fair share in taxes, according to Pew Research Center.

Can relocating to another country help individuals and entrepreneurs seeking to optimize their taxes? Well, according to expat tax services company Greenback, quite a few countries have lower tax rates and less complex tax systems than the U.S.

To find the countries with the best tax rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Greenback’s report Countries and States With the Best Tax Rates. Using PwC’s tax summaries, Greenback found the rates for personal income tax, value-added tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, and corporate tax for 144 countries, arriving at an overall tax score out of 100. The 40 countries with the highest score — best tax rates — are listed here. We also added from the World Bank data on gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars and total population.

Several of the highest ranking countries are considered a tax haven, meaning certain taxes there are levied at a low rate or not levied at all, attracting foreign individuals and businesses. These regions also often offer financial secrecy and minimal regulatory oversight. While tax havens can significantly reduce income taxes, they raise ethical and political considerations, Greenback notes, including fairness “and the responsibility of individuals and corporations to contribute to the public finances of their home countries.”

Looking at all the tax categories, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Macau, Oman, Qatar, Hong Kong, Greenland, and Timor-Leste are offering some of the lowest tax rates. “These jurisdictions represent the pinnacle of tax competitiveness,” Greenback adds. While eight countries levy no personal income tax, only Bermuda and the Cayman Islands offer a 0% corporate income tax rate. (See Exactly How Much Each State Taxes Your Gas.)

In the U.S., individual income taxes are by far the government’s largest single source of revenue, with tax dollars mostly going to social services. The U.S. is known for its complex tax code, combining federal, state, and local taxes. Using a progressive tax system, the U.S. personal income tax rate ranges from 10% to 37% at the federal level. And while the U.S. does not have a federal value-added tax, there are state-level sales taxes. It ranks 49th for its overall tax score.

Here are the comparable U.S. figures:

Overall tax score: 59.78 out of 100

59.78 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 37% — #103 lowest out of 144 countries

37% — #103 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 21.0% — #58 lowest out of 144 countries

21.0% — #58 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $76,330 — #11 highest of 144 countries

Why This Matters

Source: Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com

40. Eswatini

Source: Rainer Lesniewski / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 63.28 out of 100

63.28 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 33% — #80 lowest out of 144 countries

33% — #80 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties

15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 27.5% — #103 lowest out of 144 countries

27.5% — #103 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $3,987 — #105 highest of 144 countries

$3,987 — #105 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,192,271

1,192,271 Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

39. Montenegro

Source: MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 63.76 out of 100

63.76 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries

15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 21.0% — #122 lowest of 144 counties

21.0% — #122 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $10,093 — #72 highest of 144 countries

$10,093 — #72 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 619,211

619,211 Region: Europe and Northern America

38. Angola

Source: AdemarRangel / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 64.46 out of 100

64.46 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries

25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 14.0% — #49 lowest of 144 counties

14.0% — #49 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 25.0% — #79 lowest out of 144 countries

25.0% — #79 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $3,000 — #114 highest of 144 countries

$3,000 — #114 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 34,503,774

34,503,774 Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

37. Trinidad and Tobago

Source: CaraMaria / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 64.51 out of 100

64.51 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 30% — #64 lowest out of 144 countries

30% — #64 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 12.5% — #43 lowest of 144 counties

12.5% — #43 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 35.0% — #132 lowest out of 144 countries

35.0% — #132 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $19,629 — #52 highest of 144 countries

$19,629 — #52 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,525,663

1,525,663 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

36. Tajikistan

Source: Denis Kabanov / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 66.07 out of 100

66.07 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties

15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $1,054 — #134 highest of 144 countries

$1,054 — #134 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 9,750,064

9,750,064 Region: Central and Southern Asia

35. Saint Lucia

Source: Marina113 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 66.07 out of 100

66.07 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 30% — #64 lowest out of 144 countries

30% — #64 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 12.5% — #43 lowest of 144 counties

12.5% — #43 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 30.0% — #109 lowest out of 144 countries

30.0% — #109 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $13,031 — #63 highest of 144 countries

$13,031 — #63 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 179,857

179,857 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

34. Isle of Man

Source: DEREKMcDOUGALL / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 66.96 out of 100

66.96 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 20.0% — #108 lowest of 144 counties

20.0% — #108 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2020: $79,531 — #10 highest of 144 countries

$79,531 — #10 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 84,263

84,263 Region: Europe and Northern America

33. Cambodia

Source: f9photos / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 68.75 out of 100

68.75 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties

10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $1,760 — #125 highest of 144 countries

$1,760 — #125 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 16,589,023

16,589,023 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

32. Moldova

Source: Calin Stan / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 68.75 out of 100

68.75 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries

12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 20.0% — #108 lowest of 144 counties

20.0% — #108 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 12.0% — #13 lowest out of 144 countries

12.0% — #13 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $5,714 — #92 highest of 144 countries

$5,714 — #92 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 2,595,809

2,595,809 Region: Europe and Northern America

31. Maldives

Source: SHansche / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 68.97 out of 100

68.97 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries

15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 16.0% — #72 lowest of 144 counties

16.0% — #72 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $11,781 — #66 highest of 144 countries

$11,781 — #66 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 521,457

521,457 Region: Central and Southern Asia

30. Nigeria

Source: mujibwaziri / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 69.64 out of 100

69.64 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 24% — #46 lowest out of 144 countries

24% — #46 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 7.5% — #19 lowest of 144 counties

7.5% — #19 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 30.0% — #109 lowest out of 144 countries

30.0% — #109 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $2,163 — #121 highest of 144 countries

$2,163 — #121 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 213,401,323

213,401,323 Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

29. Bolivia

Source: diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 69.78 out of 100

69.78 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 13% — #25 lowest out of 144 countries

13% — #25 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 13.0% — #45 lowest of 144 counties

13.0% — #45 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 25.0% — #79 lowest out of 144 countries

25.0% — #79 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $3,600 — #108 highest of 144 countries

$3,600 — #108 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 12,079,472

12,079,472 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

28. Barbados

Source: zstockphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 69.93 out of 100

69.93 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 29% — #63 lowest out of 144 countries

29% — #63 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 17.5% — #84 lowest of 144 counties

17.5% — #84 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 5.5% — #3 lowest out of 144 countries

5.5% — #3 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $20,239 — #51 highest of 144 countries

$20,239 — #51 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 281,200

281,200 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

27. Romania

Overall tax score: 70 out of 100

70 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 19.0% — #100 lowest of 144 counties

19.0% — #100 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 16.0% — #28 lowest out of 144 countries

16.0% — #28 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $15,787 — #58 highest of 144 countries

$15,787 — #58 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 19,122,059

19,122,059 Region: Europe and Northern America

26. Liechtenstein

Source: 152930510@N02 / Flickr

Overall tax score: 70.65 out of 100

70.65 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 22% — #43 lowest out of 144 countries

22% — #43 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 7.7% — #20 lowest of 144 counties

7.7% — #20 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 12.5% — #15 lowest out of 144 countries

12.5% — #15 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2021: $197,505 — #1 highest of 144 countries

$197,505 — #1 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 39,039

39,039 Region: Europe and Northern America

25. North Macedonia

Source: RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 71.52 out of 100

71.52 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 18.0% — #85 lowest of 144 counties

18.0% — #85 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries

10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $6,591 — #88 highest of 144 countries

$6,591 — #88 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 2,065,092

2,065,092 Region: Europe and Northern America

24. Turkmenistan

Source: avatavat / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 72.32 out of 100

72.32 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties

15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $8,793 — #76 highest of 144 countries

$8,793 — #76 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 6,341,855

6,341,855 Region: Central and Southern Asia

23. Kosovo

Overall tax score: 72.77 out of 100

72.77 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 18.0% — #85 lowest of 144 counties

18.0% — #85 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries

10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $5,340 — #95 highest of 144 countries

$5,340 — #95 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,786,038

1,786,038 Region: Europe and Northern America

22. Mauritius

Source: Konstik / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 72.99 out of 100

72.99 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties

15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $10,256 — #70 highest of 144 countries

$10,256 — #70 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,266,334

1,266,334 Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

21. Myanmar

Overall tax score: 73.93 out of 100

73.93 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries

25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties

5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 22.0% — #63 lowest out of 144 countries

22.0% — #63 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $1,149 — #133 highest of 144 countries

$1,149 — #133 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 53,798,084

53,798,084 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

20. Uzbekistan

Source: bbsferrari / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 74.96 out of 100

74.96 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries

12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties

12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $2,255 — #119 highest of 144 countries

$2,255 — #119 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 34,915,100

34,915,100 Region: Central and Southern Asia

19. Kazakhstan

Source: Aureliy / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 75 out of 100

75 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties

12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $11,492 — #68 highest of 144 countries

$11,492 — #68 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 19,000,988

19,000,988 Region: Central and Southern Asia

18. Laos

Source: pressdigital / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 75.63 out of 100

75.63 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries

25% — #48 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 7.0% — #16 lowest of 144 counties

7.0% — #16 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $2,054 — #124 highest of 144 countries

$2,054 — #124 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 7,529,475

7,529,475 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

17. Singapore

Overall tax score: 75.94 out of 100

75.94 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 24% — #46 lowest out of 144 countries

24% — #46 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 9.0% — #22 lowest of 144 counties

9.0% — #22 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 17.0% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

17.0% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $82,808 — #9 highest of 144 countries

$82,808 — #9 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 5,453,566

5,453,566 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

16. Bahrain

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 76.7 out of 100

76.7 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties

10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 46.0% — #143 lowest out of 144 countries

46.0% — #143 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $30,147 — #39 highest of 144 countries

$30,147 — #39 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,463,265

1,463,265 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

15. Kyrgyzstan

Source: Collab Media / Getty Images

Overall tax score: 78.13 out of 100

78.13 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties

12.0% — #37 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries

10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $1,655 — #127 highest of 144 countries

$1,655 — #127 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 6,974,900

6,974,900 Region: Central and Southern Asia

14. Paraguay

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 79.91 out of 100

79.91 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties

10.0% — #24 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries

10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $6,153 — #90 highest of 144 countries

$6,153 — #90 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 6,703,799

6,703,799 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

13. Jersey

Overall tax score: 80.17 out of 100

80.17 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties

5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: N/A — #N/A highest of 144 countries

N/A — #N/A highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 103,387

103,387 Region: Europe and Northern America

12. Saudi Arabia

Source: MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 80.36 out of 100

80.36 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties

15.0% — #54 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $30,448 — #38 highest of 144 countries

$30,448 — #38 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 35,950,396

35,950,396 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

11. Guernsey

Overall tax score: 84.82 out of 100

84.82 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries

20% — #30 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries

20.0% — #36 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: N/A — #N/A highest of 144 countries

N/A — #N/A highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 67,787

67,787 Region: Europe and Northern America

10. Timor-Leste

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 86.61 out of 100

86.61 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 2.5% — #10 lowest of 144 counties

2.5% — #10 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries

10.0% — #6 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $2,389 — #117 highest of 144 countries

$2,389 — #117 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 1,320,942

1,320,942 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

9. Greenland

Source: Elizabeth M. Ruggiero / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 87.25 out of 100

87.25 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries

10% — #10 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 26.5% — #99 lowest out of 144 countries

26.5% — #99 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2021: $57,116 — #15 highest of 144 countries

$57,116 — #15 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 56,653

56,653 Region: Europe and Northern America

8. Hong Kong

Overall tax score: 88.15 out of 100

88.15 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries

15% — #26 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 16.5% — #29 lowest out of 144 countries

16.5% — #29 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $48,984 — #24 highest of 144 countries

$48,984 — #24 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 7,346,100

7,346,100 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

7. Qatar

Source: SHansche / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 89.06 out of 100

89.06 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 35.0% — #132 lowest out of 144 countries

35.0% — #132 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $87,661 — #8 highest of 144 countries

$87,661 — #8 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 2,688,235

2,688,235 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

6. Oman

Source: Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 90.85 out of 100

90.85 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties

5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $25,057 — #45 highest of 144 countries

$25,057 — #45 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 4,520,471

4,520,471 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

5. Macau

Source: Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 90.89 out of 100

90.89 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries

12% — #22 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 12.0% — #13 lowest out of 144 countries

12.0% — #13 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $34,585 — #32 highest of 144 countries

$34,585 — #32 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 695,168

695,168 Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia

4. United Arab Emirates

Source: JandaliPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 92.72 out of 100

92.72 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties

5.0% — #11 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 9.0% — #4 lowest out of 144 countries

9.0% — #4 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $53,708 — #20 highest of 144 countries

$53,708 — #20 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 9,365,145

9,365,145 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

3. Kuwait

Source: Anson Fernandez Dionisio / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 95.31 out of 100

95.31 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries

15.0% — #17 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $41,080 — #28 highest of 144 countries

$41,080 — #28 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 4,250,114

4,250,114 Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia

1. Bermuda

Source: Ashley Hense / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 100 out of 100

100 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0.0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $118,775 — #3 highest of 144 countries

$118,775 — #3 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 63,764

63,764 Region: Europe and Northern America

1. Cayman Islands

Source: Blue Sky / iStock via Getty Images

Overall tax score: 100 out of 100

100 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries Maximum value-added tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties

0.0% — #1 lowest of 144 counties Maximum corporate tax rate: 0.0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries

0.0% — #1 lowest out of 144 countries GDP per capita, 2022: $99,625 — #6 highest of 144 countries

$99,625 — #6 highest of 144 countries Total population, 2022: 68,136

68,136 Region: Latin America and the Caribbean

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

With tax season in the rearview mirror, now is the time that some people may be asking themselves whether it is worth relocating in order to pay less taxes and avoid the anxiety that comes with filing taxes. Some countries are indeed tax havens for individuals and/or corporations, or simply have lower tax rates, and corporations and individuals can relocate there. Of course, many other issues come into play when considering relocation, including socioeconomic factors and geographical location, among others. Here we aim to at least provide a list of the countries that may be more convenient in one aspect only — taxes.