See Who Is Paying Millions to Advertise at This Year's Super Bowl

Super Bowl ads are held to a much higher standard than normal TV commercials and have reached the point where they can provide their own form of entertainment. Commercials that run during the big game are usually goofy and largely filled with PG-rated humor. However, in recent years, some companies have also included politically or socially charged messages.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13, and ads are reportedly going for around $6.5 million for 30 seconds of screen time. This is nearly $1 million more than the average of $5.6 million in 2021. Modern prices are a stark contrast from the $37,500 that 30 seconds cost at the first Super Bowl in 1967. Here’s what a Super Bowl commercial cost the year you were born.

While the price of ads has gone up, Super Bowl viewership has continuously gone down for more than five years straight. The biggest drop was in last year’s game, which recorded nearly eight million fewer viewers than the year before. (Big name halftime entertainment theoretically helps increase viewership. See who has performed at every Super Bowl halftime show.)

That hasn’t discouraged a number of blue chip advertisers (and a few lesser-known from buying commercial time this year, however. 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report from the marketing business site The Drum to produce a list of the companies advertising on this year’s Super Bowl broadcast. Previous Super Bowl ad and spending data came from the advertising trade site Adland. (Data on previous Super Bowl ads may be incomplete, as there is no information available for many of the early broadcasts.)

Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, and Frito-Lay have long been staples of Super Bowl advertising. Anheuser-Busch has run ads at all 56 Super Bowls and will continue its tradition this year. Between 2006 and 2016, Frito-Lay held a yearly contest for fans to submit their own homemade Doritos commercials, with the company running the winning ones during the Super Bowl. These behemoths are back this year, along with some new faces like Crypto.com, Facebook’s Meta, and the Japanese online retailer Rakuten.