America’s Most Hated Companies

Reputation is perhaps the most valuable intangible asset any given company or organization has. Public perception of a company or brand can affect nearly every aspect of business, beyond simply maintaining or growing a customer base.

Well regarded companies are often able to charge premium prices for their products or services and are well positioned to hire top talent, which can further improve the strength of their brand.

Despite the importance of reputation, particularly in a hyper-competitive global market, many highly-visible companies have caused serious – and even irreparable – harm to their public image in recent years. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed some of the biggest business stories of the last year, as well as public opinion polls, to identify America’s 10 most hated companies. Companies are listed in alphabetical order.

In many cases, a company’s ranking on this list is a reflection of the company’s often short-sighted priorities – profits above all else. In one instance, this strategy led to the ultimate dissolution of a company and a potentially multi-decade prison sentence for the CEO. In other cases, it resulted in production of unsafe products that claimed hundreds and even thousands of lives. Here is a look at some famous brands that will disappear in 2022.

Despite their ranking on this list and widespread criticism of business practices, some of the most hated companies in America maintain a massive customer base. Other companies on this list are hated specifically by certain segments of the population, while remaining well-regarded by others.

