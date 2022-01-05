Famous Brands That Will Disappear in 2022

The U.S. economy is in the midst of one of its most turbulent periods in history. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for many businesses to operate, and soaring inflation has made it difficult for some Americans to afford household items.

These challenges have been too much for some companies to handle — and a number of well-known brands are set to disappear in 2022. Some of these brands are being phased out because of poor management, while others are victims of shifting consumer preferences or the circumstances the pandemic has created.

To determine the brands that will disappear in 2022, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed press releases as well as company evaluations from sources like Standard & Poor’s to determine brands, companies, and product lines that will, or likely will, be phased out or go out of business in 2022.

Many of the brands that will disappear in 2022 are brick-and-mortar retailers, often clothing companies. These businesses have struggled to adapt to online shopping and the decline of malls in America — and their challenges were made that much worse during the pandemic, lockdowns, and different public health restrictions.

Several car models also feature on this list, as automakers pare down large lineups due to inventory constraints. Many of the vehicles are smaller sedans, which are being scuttled as Americans tend to want to drive larger vehicles like SUVs and crossovers.

A few companies that are slated to be dissolved in 2022 are failing because of mismanagement. These businesses failed to provide power to homeowners in an emergency or knowingly helped fuel America’s opioid crisis and are now being held to account. They are now facing huge lawsuits that will either put these companies out of business or will force them to rebrand so they can try to leave their negative reputations in the past. These are America’s most hated companies.

