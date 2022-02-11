The Worst Days of the Pandemic in America's Biggest Cities

Americans, and indeed the world, have grappled with COVID-19 for two years now. From the first confirmed case in the U.S. in January 2020 through the beginning of 2022, the country has seen infection and death rates soar and plummet, as new variants have emerged and dissipated.

Every corner of the country has had to contend with some level of community spread, though not all communities have been equally hard-hit by the virus, or at the same time. Some major metro areas reported high case counts early in 2020, while others reported huge spikes within the last month.

To determine the worst week of the pandemic in America’s largest cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed average weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths per 100,000 people for the 50 most populous metropolitan areas, sourced from various local, state, and national health departments. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nearly every major metro area’s highest recorded weekly average case rate occurred in January of 2022, when the omicron variant surged through the U.S. According to multiple studies, the variant appeared to be more transmissible than past iterations of the virus but less lethal. In the vast majority of major U.S. metro areas, the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths were recorded well before omicron emerged, but also often before vaccines were widely available. These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.

COVID-19 rates have been falling as of early February 2022, as the omicron variant outbreak appears to be subsiding. Yet health authorities are still encouraging caution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those two years and older should wear masks indoors. But the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are “highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” per the CDC. (These are nations fighting outbreaks of diseases other than COVID.)

