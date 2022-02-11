This Is the State the Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the past year and a half. These migrations have a pattern, and some states have become more popular than others, based on the recently released United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. The state the most people are moving to is Vermont. (These are 25 cities Americans are flocking to.)

One of the reasons for the recent mass migration is the multi-decade low mortgage rates, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metropolitan areas, particularly on the East and West coasts, which are characterized by expensive real estate and otherwise high costs of living. Many inland cities have not only lower real estate prices, but also better quality of life.

The other trigger for this migration is that people can work from home because companies have shuttered their offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies have chosen to make these arrangements permanent. The upshot is that people have become free to move around the country.

United Van Lines’ research is based on households that the company moved in 2021. The study looked at how many of these moves were inbound and outbound by state. The states most people are moving to is where inbound moves outnumbered outbound moves by the largest margin.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study to find the 20 states with the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2021. (This is the state where retirees are most likely to move.)

The study confirms the migration trends some other research has shown. Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, remarked on the figure, “This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities.”

Notably, of the top 10 states with the most inbound versus outbound moves, six are among the least densely-populated states and include Vermont, South Dakota, West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon, and Idaho.

