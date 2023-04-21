11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging.

A recent study from United Van Lines, a moving services company, showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in.

Using data from the Annual 2021 United Van Lines National Movers Study, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states people are leaving in droves. In each of the 11 states on this list, 56% or more of all moves – either in or out of the state – were outbound, as reported by United Van Lines. Notably, Alaska and Hawaii were not considered in this analysis.

Most states on this list are in the Midwest and the Northeast. The Western and Southern U.S. regions have only one state on this list each.

Though Americans may choose to move for any number of reasons, the highest ranking states on this list are expensive places to live. Among the top six states people are leaving, the cost of living that ranges from 0.5% to 11.2% higher than the national average. (Here is a look at the most expensive city to live in every state.)

Climate may also be a factor in these migration patterns. Most of these same states, including many in the Midwest and Northeast, have harsh winters that many would be happy to leave behind in favor of warmer, southern climates. United Van Lines moving data shows that states like Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina are among the states Americans are moving to at a far faster rate than they are leaving. (Here is a look at the state most people are moving to.)

