This Is the Most Beautiful Country in the World

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but often what is considered beautiful can be agreed upon by many, even most, people. Such stupendous destinations like the Grand Canyon are nearly unanimously considered beautiful. Travelers often visit attractions that are known for their beauty, though not that many visit the most beautiful country in the world, Indonesia.

Comparison site money.co.uk’s recently released Natural Beauty Report, which ranked countries by how “Beautiful” they are. It made the report as objective as possible, or at least used a number of reasonable yardsticks. Each of the seven factors used was based on its presence per 100,000 kilometers. (A kilometer is 0.62 miles.) The seven factors included volcanos, mountains, coral reefs, protected areas, coastlines, rainforests, and glaciers. Perhaps it is not reasonable that no human-made factors were included.

The data was pulled from the Oregon State University’s Volcano Table, World Ultras Homepage, UNEP World Atlas of Coral Reefs, Protected Planet, City Population, Mongabay and GLIMS (Global Land Ice Measurements from Space). Only countries listed by the World Bank were considered. (These are the most popular countries on CDC’s do not travel list.)

The report points out: “While many of the countries in the top 50 are smaller nations (often collections of islands), a number of larger tourist destinations make the grade too, including the United States, France, Australia, Norway and Thailand.”

24/7 Tempo reviewed the report to find the most beautiful country in the world. The maximum score available was 10.

The top spot was taken by Indonesia, with a score of 7.77. Unfortunately, very few people go there, compared to most other countries. According to the World Economic Forum Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index, it ranks 40th out of 140 countries, with 12.9 million international tourist arrivals. Spain tops that list with 81.9 million tourists. (While Indonesia is the most beautiful country, this is the world’s safest country.)

