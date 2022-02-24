This is How Much the Average Person Spends on the Lottery in Your State

“You have to be in it to win it!” Although that phrase could refer to anything in life, it most often applies to a lottery. Americans apparently take that advice very seriously.

In 2019, states raked in nearly $81 million in income (excluding commissions) on lottery ticket sales, according to the Census Bureau. The 44 states with state lotteries doled out $52.5 million in winnings that same year. States typically funnel lottery revenues into a general fund, though some states earmark the dollars for specific areas, such as education or senior services, the National Conference of State Legislatures notes.

To calculate how much the average person spends on the lottery in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data on the 2020 lottery income and adult population for each state. Five states have no state lotteries, but in those that do, adults spend between an average of $40 annually to $947.

The chances of winning are exceedingly low. For example, the chances were about one in 292.1 million for the Powerball drawing in November 2021. To put that into perspective, the risk of dying from a bee sting is one in 59,507. It all comes down to sheer luck, so here are America’s luckiest — and unluckiest — states.

Despite the slim chances, people still hand over their hard-earned cash in the hopes of winning big with a random sequence of numbers. But that windfall is not as big as one might think thanks to — you guessed it — taxes. That huge check is considered ordinary taxable income for federal and state tax purposes, so the IRS takes 24% of the winnings off the top. After that, it depends on state taxes. Winners in states without an individual income tax (Texas and Florida, for example) would collect a bigger share of their winnings. California and Delaware sponsor lotteries but do not tax the winnings. (Also see the 25 countries where the rich are taxed the most.)

New York state grabs the highest amount of taxes at 8.82%. In Massachusetts, where spending per person ranks highest at $947, the state shaves off a relatively modest 5%. Despite low odds and a humongous tax bite, people will continue to play the lottery.

