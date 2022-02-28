Fastest Growing Job in Every State

The United States has the world’s largest economy. It is dynamic and diverse. Some industries rise while others fall, and with them the job market can have ups and downs. Similarly, jobs can become more in high demand or less, and sometimes the in-demand jobs depend on the local economy.

To find the fastest growing job in each state between 2015 and 2020, 24/7 Wall St. used Bureau of Labor Statistics data from its Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics as well as the Employment Projections program. We only used occupations where the relative standard error was smaller than 10% in both years. (This city has the fastest job growth in America.)

The results are very interesting. For example, who would have guessed that New York needs atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, while neighboring New Jersey needs highway maintenance workers. Of course the New Jersey Turnpike is famous enough to have made it into the lyrics of a Simon and Garfunkel song.

Things look very different on the other side of the country. The fastest growing job in California is marriage and family therapist, which suggests not everybody there is California Dreaming. (These are the fastest growing and shrinking clean energy jobs.)

Things are a bit more predictable in the neighboring states of Nevada, where there’s a need for mining machine operators, and Oregon, where forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists are in demand. The former state has the largest mining program in the Bureau of Land Management, while the latter is known for its forestry and logging industry. In fact, forests cover almost half of Oregon’s landmass.

