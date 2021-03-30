These 32 Rapidly Growing Jobs Are Held Mostly by Women

Less than 30% of the U.S. workforce was female in 1950. Though women have since slowly narrowed the wage and employment gap in the U.S. labor force, inequalities persist. In 2020, less than 47% of U.S. workers were women, and full-time female workers earned a median weekly wage of $891 ($46,332 annually) — nearly $200 less per week than the median wage of males working full time.

Despite the disparity, there are some positives to be found. Many of the fastest growing jobs in America have labor forces with more than twice as many women than men. Some of these jobs have experienced labor force growth of more than 10% from 2015 to 2020, even as the overall U.S. labor force shrank by 0.7% in that time, in large part due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine the fastest growing jobs dominated by women, 24/7 Wall St. calculated job growth from 2015 to 2020 for over 500 detailed occupations with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey.

This earning disparity between male and female workers is due in part to gender discrimination — valuing the work of women less than that of men, be it at the same job or in traditionally care giving jobs. In addition, traditional gender roles within families often pressure women into lower-paying jobs.

While women earn less than men, median wages for the jobs on this list tend to be higher than the median wage for female full-time workers. A handful rank among the top-paying occupations for women in the country. These are the highest paying jobs for women.

In the first quarter of 2019 there were more college-educated women than men in the U.S. labor force. Though gender discrimination will likely not simply disappear, workers with a college degree can expect to earn much higher wages than workers without. These are the college majors that pay off the most.

Click here to see the 32 fastest growing jobs held mostly by women.