States With the Fewest Auto-Related Scams

In most of the United States today, an automobile is a necessity and not a luxury. Getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage and so is getting an automobile. However, that has become more expensive in the last two years due to supply disruptions caused by COVID-19 and rising inflation as gas prices are going through the roof. (These are the states with the highest gas taxes.)

The last thing anybody wants is to be the victim of an auto-related scam. And the likelihood someone would be a victim of a scam depends partly on the state they live in.

To identify the states with the most and least auto-related scams, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the number of auto-related scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission in the first three quarters of 2021 as compiled and analyzed by BuyAutoInsurance.com. States (48 states) and the District of Columbia are ranked on the number of auto-related scam reports per 100,000 residents.

Unfortunately, scams, including auto-related scams, are not uncommon. They include auto parts and repairs scams, auto renting and leasing scams, and auto financing scams. There are also scams related to auto services and warranties. The incidence of scams varies enormously from state to state.

The two states with the fewest scam reports per capita are South Dakota, with 14 reports per 100,000 residents, and North Dakota, with 15.9 per 100,000. While there are no obvious patterns in our list, the Dakotas must be doing something right to occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. (Find out if the Dakotas also rank the lowest in states with the most identity theft.)

At the other end of the scale are Nevada, with 49.4 reports per 100,000, and the District of Columbia, with 47 per 100,000. Nevada is synonymous with gambling – think Las Vegas and Reno – but buying, leasing, or operating an automobile should not be a roll of the dice against a scammer.

