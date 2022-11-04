How Many Bombings Your State Had Last Year

In the history of major terrorist attacks in the United States, a large number of the deadliest such attacks were bombings. These incidents include infamous figures like Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the Boston Marathon bombing.

Using data compiled by the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Department of Justice, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most bombings were reported last year. Only 10 states reported no bombings, while 15 states had at least 10.

While it has been years since any incident of comparable magnitude has been carried out in the United States, each year, hundreds of bombings are reported nationwide. According to the report, there were 381 bombings in the United States in 2021.

Each bombing incident noted on this list, was, by definition, carried out intentionally with any one of a variety of implements, including improvised explosive devices, pipe bombs, and commercial or military explosives. Bombings and other explosions resulted in 27 fatalities in 2021 and 100 injuries – the likes of which are seldom seen outside of combat zones. (Here is a look at the states where the most people are killed by guns.)

While the number of bombings reported in last year represent a 12% decline from 2020, incidents of bomb threats surged by 129% – from 818 in 2020 to 1,876 in 2021. Schools were the most common targets for bomb threats nationwide in 2021. (Here is a look at America’s most dangerous states.)

