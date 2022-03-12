The Most Unbelievable Comebacks in Sports History

The great and ever-quotable Yankee legend Yogi Berra was on to something when he said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

When it comes to sports, no truer words were ever spoken. Great comebacks by teams or individuals are the stuff of legend. It might be underdogs who pull off upsets, renowned but aging stars awakening the echoes of past glory, snakebitten teams finally winning a title…. In some cases, the other side of the comeback might be the complete collapse of an opponent that had built up what appeared to be an unbeatable advantage.

To compile a list of 20 of the most amazing sports upsets and comebacks of all time, 24/7 Tempo consulted ESPN and other sports websites, as well as general-interest sources including the New York Times and The Guardian.

Our list isn’t comprehensive – comebacks happen often, on every level, in every sport – but is meant as a tribute to certain individual athletes and teams who have delivered astonishing performances in their respective fields, making history in the process. (These are the 40 most successful athletes of the 21st century.)

Seven of the comebacks on our list involved championships in their respective sports – soccer, football, baseball, basketball, sailing, and golf. In the course of scoring their unexpected victories, some of these comeback kids ended long championship droughts. But all the teams and individuals here are inspiring for their successes against the odds – and they all prove yet again how right Yogi Berra was. (Berra’s given names were Lawrence Peter, by the way. “Yogi” is one of the 35 unforgettable nicknames in sports.)