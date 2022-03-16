Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time

There’s something about the science fiction genre that turns a lot of sci-fi movies into cult favorites. It may be because sci-fi is almost by definition unusually creative. Sci-fi movies may involve extraterrestrial lifeforms, cyborgs, time travel, interstellar travel, and other phenomena that just aren’t part of our daily routine. Better still, sci-fi movies often address social and political issues through allegory, and even tackle the biggest philosophical questions, such as “What does it mean to be human?” (These are the best movies about the future.)

To determine the best sci-fi movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2022. All ratings were weighted equally. Only movies with at least 10,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes were considered. (The countless “Star Wars” movies and superhero fantasies based on Marvel Comics or DC Comics characters were excluded from consideration.) Directorial information comes from IMDb.

The No. 1 movie is “Alien” from 1979, with an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10 and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer scores of 94% and 98%, respectively. Directed by Ridley Scott, it stars Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, a kick-аss officer on a spaceship who has to battle a terrifying alien life form. “Alien” is great for many reasons, not least the special effects, and it made a star out of Weaver. The 1986 sequel “Aliens” ranks No. 3 on our list. In between is “Back to the Future,” the time travel movie that made Michael J. Fox a box office star.

Click here to see the 100 best sci-fi movies of all time

At No. 4 is “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” which is about time travel and a whole lot more. It’s the sequel to “The Terminator,” which is at No. 7. Both star Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin. He’s the bad guy in the first movie and the good guy in the second, which is famous for its revolutionary computer-generated imagery. (These are the 23 best movies about time travel.)